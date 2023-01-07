warnock.jpg

 Staff Photo: Ulf Kirchdorfer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., celebrated his provision to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 a month for Medicare recipients, which took effect on Jan. 1. This provision, which was signed into law through the Inflation Reduction Act, will lower the cost of insulin for more than 50,000 Georgians, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“If you need insulin, you really need insulin — it is not a choice," Warnock said. "I’m thrilled to see my provision to cap insulin costs for Medicare recipients finally take effect because, simply put, this measure will save lives. I’m going to continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make insulin affordable for all Georgians and Americans.”

