WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., celebrated his provision to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 a month for Medicare recipients, which took effect on Jan. 1. This provision, which was signed into law through the Inflation Reduction Act, will lower the cost of insulin for more than 50,000 Georgians, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
“If you need insulin, you really need insulin — it is not a choice," Warnock said. "I’m thrilled to see my provision to cap insulin costs for Medicare recipients finally take effect because, simply put, this measure will save lives. I’m going to continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make insulin affordable for all Georgians and Americans.”
Last February, Warnock, a long-time champion for affordable, quality health care, introduced the Affordable Insulin Now Act, which would cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $35 for insulin users on private insurance and Medicare plans. The Senator worked to build critical support for the legislation, including garnering co-sponsorships from a majority of Senate Democrats as well as securing the bill’s bipartisan passage through the House of Representatives.
Additionally, Warnock secured major endorsements for his legislation from important health care and diabetes advocacy organizations, including the American Diabetes Association. He was able to successfully secure a provision of his legislation — a $35 out-of-pocket cost cap for Medicare recipients — in the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law last August.
Additional policies in the Warnock-championed Inflation Reduction Act that took effect on New Year's Day include a provision that makes some vaccines free for seniors covered by Medicare Part D, which impacts nearly 113,000 Georgians, and a provision that will lower Affordable Care Act Marketplace premiums for roughly 658,000 Georgians.