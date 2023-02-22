Lawmakers in 32 states have introduced bills to restrict voting so far this legislative session

Lawmakers in 32 states have introduced bills to restrict voting. People cast their vote on Election Day on November 02, 2021 in New York City.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Lawmakers in 32 states across the US have introduced or pre-filed at least 150 bills aimed at making it harder to vote, according to a new analysis from the liberal-leaning Brennan Center for Justice at New York University's law school.

The report, which covers legislative activity through January 25, 2023, was released Wednesday morning. The number of proposed bills represents an uptick in comparison to bills introduced at the same time in 2022 and 2021.

