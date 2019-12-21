ALBANY -- As the number of lung issues and deaths has climbed among users of vape products this year, health officials and politicians have noticed. States are rolling out educational and cessation products, and efforts have particularly been focused on the young.
Among Georgia students, 1.37 percent of students who took an annual health survey in 2018 reported using vape products daily. Among the 675,354 students who took the Georgia Student Health Survey conducted by the Georgia Department of Education, 9,259 reported daily use.
Nearly 1.8 percent -- 12,028 -- reported using a vape product at least once in the previous 30 days. Among daily users were 188 sixth-graders, 372 seventh-graders and 770 in eighth grade.
“This is a big issue,” Georgia state Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, whose district includes part of Dougherty County, said.
Some sellers mix their own formulas, and there have been cases around the country where toxic substances have shown up in the products, Greene said. Earlier this year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified vitamin E acetate as a cause of some lung injuries after the substance was found in lab test samples from patients’ e-cigarette cartridges in New York. It is thought the substance is used to stretch cannabis oil by sellers.
As of Nov. 20, the CDC had chronicled 2,290 illnesses and 47 deaths related to the use of vape products. Lung injuries were confirmed in 49 states and several U.S. territories, the agency said.
Among the deaths, three occurred in Georgia. About half of the total illnesses nationwide and two deaths occurred among patients under 25 years of age.
Greene is working with Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, to introduce legislation regulating vape products.
“She’s going to be the lead sponsor,” he said. “I’m going to help her.”
The CDC has not had enough time to study the illnesses, referred to as vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI), Greene said. However, the high number of younger people who have been sickened is of special concern.
“A lot of these issues are with young people,” the state legislator said. “That’s what’s so frightening. We’ve been looking at the information that’s coming out. We’ve just got some major issues with vaping. We’ve got to come to an understanding of how dangerous it is and what it is that makes it dangerous.”
Georgia law prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under age 18, but as the Department of Education health survey shows, the products are still getting into the hands of those under that age. One problem is that the products are sold anywhere from vape shops to convenience stores, and have been marketed with flavorings that make them attractive to young people, Greene said.
Part of the legislation may include raising the age at which individuals can legally purchase vape products.
“We’ve got to do a better job of educating young people," Greene said. “We’ve got to do a better job of protecting our young people.”