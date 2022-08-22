school funding.jpg

Georgia students living in poverty could get some extra money for their education if lawmakers decide to edit the state’s nearly-40-year-old funding formula.

 Ariel Skelley/Getty Images via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Mason Goodwin, a recent graduate of Atlanta Public Schools, told a Senate committee that securing his diploma seemed to be more of a challenge for him than some of his classmates who live in different ZIP codes.

Goodwin said he comes from a lower-income, single-parent family, and he was one of several Georgia Youth Justice Coalition activists who came to the Capitol to urge lawmakers to provide extra funding for students living in poverty.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.