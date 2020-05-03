ALBANY – While traveling to the spring to practice self-isolation and social distancing, I noticed a marked increase in the weekday activities at Lawn Barber Nursery, located on U.S. Highway 82 between Albany and Sasser.
When I stopped in to ask Steve Collins, the owner and operator of the nursery, what was going on, he replied with a broad smile, “Everybody that wanted a garden but didn’t have the time ... now they have the time.”
For many, the recent desire to garden goes beyond trying to achieve the perfectly landscaped yard and gets closer to the roots of Collins' business. (Pun intended).
“I started out raising vegetables in 1982,” Collins reflects. “I didn’t grow anything but vegetables then. We were not open to the public. I had a route of Mom and Pop hardware stores that I delivered my plants to. Those don’t exist anymore.”
Collins also is a believer in customer service and listening to his customers.
“People got to the point that they wanted to grow something to see instead of something to eat,” he said.
So, he transitioned into an ornamental nursery.
“I designed the nursery for people to come out and enjoy nature, not necessarily buy anything," Collins said. "You would not believe the people coming back to nature. We listen to the people and have fun with the people.
“One of the main reasons we are doing so well is I developed a plant bedding mix for growing my plants in raised beds because of the hard clay in the area. We had a tremendous February doing nothing but selling our organic soils. When people heard that the immigrants might not be allowed into the country to harvest produce, many decided it was time to construct their own gardens."
Sadly, that prophecy became true, and at this time many farmers are being forced to plow their crops under with no means of harvesting or delivering them to stores. Today many yards are reminiscent of the scenes of "Victory Gardens” prevalent across the country during WW II.
Collins is particularly encouraged by parents teaching their children how to garden.
“You could not believe the number of children that come here every day," he said. "It’s a wonderful thing, these parents are teaching their children the values of work, preparation and survival. It warms my heart.”
Collins said his two Boston Terriers are excited about the young visitors as well.
“You see him looking at that door?" he asked. "He knows there are children out there. My dogs have gained weight. When the children come, I let them give (the dogs) Pup-Peroni Sticks.”
There is no denying that Albany has been hit hard by natural disaster and now disease.
“God has always used hunger and pestilence to bring people back to him,” Collins said. “Every time there is a natural disaster, my business does well. I believe it’s the idea that nature has been disturbed and we have to replenish it.
“People who are working their yards are mainly Godly people. That is nothing new. Levitical law and cleanliness go together. People here are keeping their distance, wearing masks and every day we spray the entire nursery from the buildings, vehicles and carts. We start at the Garden Center and work our way to the back.”
Even the plants are sprayed with a hydrogen peroxide-based solution. Collins estimates they use about a thousand gallons each day.
Lawn Barber is open six days a week.
“You stand a better chance of getting a Chick-fil-a sandwich on Sunday than you do finding me open,” the business owner said.
