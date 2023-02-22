Lawyers for Proud Boys member take steps to subpoena former President Trump in seditious conspiracy trial

Then-President Donald Trump arrives at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/FILE

Lawyers for a Proud Boys member on trial for seditious conspiracy related to his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol are taking steps to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify as a witness for the defense.

It's a longshot bid as judges have previously rejected subpoenas for Trump and arguments that rioters were obeying his orders in other trials of January 6 defendants. Trump's lawyers also wouldn't accept service of any subpoena for him unless they had extensive discussions about it first, according to a source familiar with the matter, and they have not decided on a Proud Boys trial subpoena.

