ALBANY -- Leadership Albany is now accepting nominations for its 2022 class.
The mission of Leadership Albany is to develop effective leaders in the community by:
-- Engaging diverse individuals in networking, education and exposure to issues, opportunities and needs;
-- Empowering leaders to participate in civic and community service;
-- Creating a support network for present and future leaders.
The deadline to submit nominations for Leadership Albany is May 28. Officials with the organization say nominees should demonstrate leadership abilities for the benefit of southwest Georgia; are typically already successful leaders with diverse backgrounds; represent varied business, civic and nonprofit sectors, and are poised to substantially increase and broaden their scope of leadership capacity within their personal and professional lives.
Instructions and applications will be emailed to those nominated after nominations are closed. Alumni making nominations should discuss the nomination process with their candidate and follow up with them to ensure they received and completed the application. The Class of 2022 will begin in January.
Leadership Albany believes that effective leaders improve the quality of life for their communities through positive influence. Successful leadership programming must be innovative, sustainable and action-oriented. Stakeholders in leadership development must operate with integrity, trust and transparency. Leadership Albany alumni will have a greater impact in our community when working together to share and implement ideas.
