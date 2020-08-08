ATLANTA -- The League of Women Voters of Georgia has sent out a statewide letter asking citizens to help alleviate the shortage of poll workers in the state.
"Democracy is at risk," the letter, signed by LWVGA President Susannah Scott, says. "Every Georgian should have the option to vote by mail, vote early in person, or vote in person on Election Day -- but access to voting in person is in peril this election cycle.
"As we continue to navigate the changes caused by COVID, with no end in sight, we are facing a critical shortage of poll workers for the November election. Many who previously worked the polls fall into the at risk categories and are choosing not to put their health at risk. Poll workers play an essential part in Georgia’s elections. During early and day-of voting for the Nov. 3 election, they will ensure voters cast their ballot in a safe, secure, and legal manner."
Scott references the "lack of proper preparation" in June's primaries that led many counties across Georgia to close polling locations, resulting in voter confusion, delays and long lines. A major reason for this hardship was that the counties failed to have enough poll workers to run an effective election, Scott said.
The League of Women Voters of Georgia has joined with "partners" across the state to launch a massive poll worker recruitment program. Interested persons can sign up at https://bit.ly/GApollworkers.
To be a poll worker in Georgia, individuals must meet the following requirements:
-- Be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the county in which you’re applying to work;
-- Be at least 16 years of age;
-- Be able to read, write, and understand English;
-- Not hold public office or be a candidate for public office;
-- Not be an immediate relative of a candidate for public office in the precinct you’re applying to work.
Persons who sign up will be required to attend a mandatory training session prior to the election, scheduled by each county's board of elections. They will be paid for their work at the polls and for time spent attending a training session. Compensation varies from county to county.
More information is available in the State of Georgia Poll Worker Manual. https://bit.ly/PollWkrManual.
LWVGA and GoVote Georgia are offering a workshop on applying and interviewing for the job as well as what to expect on Election Day. For all who attend, the organizations will provide masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer for their shifts at the polls.
