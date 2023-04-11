A set of highly classified Pentagon documents that leaked online in recent weeks in an apparent major security breach reveal American intelligence gathering on its key partners, adversaries and competitors -- including China.

Many of the documents pertain to the battlefield in Ukraine and the Russian war effort, with some showing the degree to which the United States has penetrated the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group.

CNN's Brad Lendon contributed reporting.

