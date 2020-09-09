LEESBURG – The Lee County Commission followed up Monday's Labor Day holiday with a meeting built around a concise agenda Tuesday evening.
The board awarded two bids for the purchase of new firehose and breathing apparatus, items that were presented Fire Chief David Forrester. Also approved were the purchases of four pickups and a dump truck, all for Public Works.
The commission voted to grant final acceptance of the Cypress Cove 2 Subdivision and accepted the deeds for right-of-way, easements, roads, and water system infrastructure. in the subdivision
Board Chairman Billy Mathis made a motion to appoint Commissioner George Walls to the Chehaw Park Authority for a term of three years. Commissioner Rick Muggridge said that he thought Commissioner Luke Singletary had also expressed an interest in serving on the Park Authority. Singletary deferred to Walls, who stated that the park was in his district. Singletary seconded the motion to appoint Walls, and the motion carried.
The commission also awarded a bid for inmate telephone services at the Lee County Jail.
Co-County Manager Mike Sistrunk updated commissioners on county projects relating to completion of improvements to the county's gymnasium. Muggridge brought up the need to address several road and easement issues.
The commission also discussed approving staff to put out a request for proposal for a generator for the Tharp building as well as the necessary wiring for the generator.
During a discussion of the ongoing tax revaluation, Mathis reassured citizens that the action is not related to raising taxes in the county but was state-mandated action. Upon completion of the reval, commissioners will address the county's millage rate.
Singletary said that he had spoken to Dennis Lee, chief appraiser for the Lee County Board of Assessors, and the revaluation team had surveyed 4,000 properties last week. Singletary said Lee anticipates doing the same or more this week.
