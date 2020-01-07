LEESBURG -- The Lee County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2020 Leadership Lee Program. The program's mission is to enhance leadership opportunities by increasing the participants' knowledge of the community’s economic strengths, the infrastructure of the community, and exposing them to challenges and issues confronting the community.
The program is designed to be an educational experience and does not attempt to promote specific ideas. At the conclusion of the program, each participant will be better equipped to promote the community, heighten their level of community involvement, and exhibit leadership qualities.
For further information or to enroll in this program, contact Lesley Barbosa at (229) 759-2422 or lbarbosa@lee.ga.us before Feb. 14.
The classes start around noon and end around 5 p.m. Lunch is provided.
Tentative dates for Leadership Lee classes:
Thursday, February 20
Thursday, February 27
Thursday, March 5
Thursday, March 19
Thursday, March 26
Leadership Lee Overview
Day 1
· Economic Presentation by Winston Oxford of how states and local communities recruit industrial investments;
· Tour Woodgrain Mill Works on U.S. Highway 32;
· Tour Lee County’s Oakland Meadows Industrial Park;
· Tour Miller Brewery.
Day 2
· Meet at Lee County Jail for lunch and tour;
· Tour Courthouse with presentations from Probate Court judge, Magistrate Court judge, Clerk of Court;
· Lee County Administrative department presentations: Planning/Zoning, Building Inspection, Public Works, EMS/Fire, Code Enforcement;
· Tour wastewater treatment plant.
Day 3
· Presentation by USDA/Farm Service Agency;
· Tour Oakhill Dairies (milks more than 3,000 head daily);
· Presentation by Tax Assessor of how your local property taxes are determined.
Day 4
· Lunch at Flint Equipment;
· Tour a Lee County school with presentation by superintendent.
Day 5
· Economic presentation by Winston Oxford “How We Do It In Lee County;” what’s going on right now; what has been history over the last 10 years;
· Presentation by Robert Ivey, expert on south Georgia plantations including how they began, how they operate, how they change hands;
· Updates from chairman of Lee County Commission and State Elected Officials.