LEESBURG -- The Board of Directors of the Lee County Chamber of Commerce met on Sept. 8 and came up with a recommended list of officers and directors for the 2023 year. Chamber members are being asked to look over the list and make any comments or nominations prior to the next director’s meeting, which will be held on Oct. 13.
Lisa Davis, the chamber's president, said the recommended slate of officers includes:
Chairman of the Board -- Joey Magaddino, Peoples South Bank
Vice Chair -- David Brokamp, Sumter EMC
Treasurer -- Leila Jones, First State Bank of Leesburg
Secretary -- Sean Hunter, Renasant Bank
Existing Industry Chair -- Tom Sullivan, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Immediate Past Chair -- Tim Thomas, State Farm
Development Authority Chair -- Greg Crowder
Three Year Directors -- David Daugherty, Lee County Auto; Wesley McMillan, Georgia Community Bank; Brian Schneider, Flint Ag and Turf; Sherri Smith, S & S Concrete and Construction Inc.; Rick Watson, Griffin Lumber Company
Two Year Directors -- Clint Eudy, Concrete Enterprises; Brian Hanson, ServPro; Kerri Keeffe, Flint Community Bank; Wade Shiver, Shiver Lumber & Shiver Outdoor & Archery; Jay Smith, Georgia Power
One Year Directors -- Ragan Brown, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit; Sherrer Hester, Hester Agency; Jamie Knight, Colony Bank; Keith Miller, Oxford Construction; Greg Wright, Wells Fargo Advisors
Ex-Officio Members
President, Albany Technical College
President, Albany State University
Superintendent, Lee County Schools
Administrator, Lee County
City of Leesburg, Council Member
Honorary Member
Patsy Shirley, Lee County Family Connection
"On behalf of the Lee County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and your staff, we would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your membership and support," Davis wrote in a message to chamber members. "Never hesitate to contact us with your thoughts and directions as to how we may better serve you and improve the Quality of Life in our community."
