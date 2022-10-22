lee parade 1.jpg

 File Photo: Tara Fletcher

LEESBURG — The Lee County Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors for the community’s “Spirit of Christmas Parade and Festival,” which is scheduled Dec. 3 starting at 10 a.m.

A sponsorship is $300 and will include companies’ name/logo on printed material, flyers, T-shirts and advertising.

