LEESBURG — Now that David Forrester is now the former EMS director and fire chief for Lee County and no longer is employed by the county, the Lee County Board of Commissioners appointed Cole Williams to replace him as Emergency Management Agency director.
Williams was formerly the deputy director and therefore next in line in the chain of command.
"After the announcement on Friday for Mr. Forrester, we notified Deputy Chief Cole Williams," Co-County Manager Mike Sistrunk said. "He is the second-in-command anyhow, so things go on as normal."
Nikkie Celinski, who is the E-911 coordinator for the county, was appointed as the deputy director on Tuesday night at the Lee County Commission meeting. Williams' promotion to director was also approved by the commission.
"Not only has she done a great job (as E-911 coordinator), which is something important to us during an emergency, we have to coordinate with 911 when we're doing any (emergency) calls," Sistrunk said. "It's important that everything is documented and going through 911, any calls that we get will be documented. She (also) understands our system of roads and everything. It makes it so much simpler when we go to file with FEMA and GEMA. Everything can be documented in accurate time."
Sistrunk said that the promotions of Williams to director and Celinski to deputy director is not intended to be an interim position for either of them.
"They were put in permanent positions," the county co-manager said.
Sistrunk also stressed that citizens of Lee County should not be concerned about the change in leadership.
"Nothing changes for the staff," he said. "We have people in place, so there's always a tier of managers. That's still in place as well. I just want the citizens to know that everything is the same. The safety is still there. You've got dedicated employees that love doing what they do, and we just want to keep going on like we're going. It will be okay."
Sistrunk said he still could not comment on the details of Forrester's departure, which he called a "personnel matter," but the job position for a new fire captain has been posted on Lee County's website.