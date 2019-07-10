LEESBURG — During Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Lee County Board of Commissioners, the commission approved the purchase of one Dodge chassis that would allow for the remount and rehab of an ambulance.
The remount will cost a total of $91,0000.
“We need two ambulances right now to replace the ones that are not dependable,” Lee County EMS Director Bobby Watkins told commissioners. “We desperately need those right now.”
A new ambulance was on back-order, as well, and Commission Chairman Billy Mathis suggested Watkins talk with County Co-Managers Mike Sistrunk and Christi Dockery to see if they would be able to cancel that order, since it won’t be available until September, and try to do another remount and rehab like the one approved at the meeting.
Sistrunk also updated the commission and the public on several county projects related to public safety, regarding the remodel of Fire Station No. 3, and RFP generators being installed at the E-911 center and several fire stations.
Generators at the E-911 center, Fire Station No. 4 and Fire Station No. 5 have already been installed, and a generator is expected to be installed at Fire Station No. 1 and Fire Station No. 2 later this month. A generator cannot be installed at Fire Station No. 3 until after renovations are complete, but Sistrunk said work on the station is “coming along great.”
“If there’s another bad event like the last storm that we had, all of the county’s essential services will be up and running almost immediately,” Mathis said.
The commission also:
♦ Recognized Lee County SADD President Rhiannon Belcher;
♦ Heard and discussed a request from the Pecan City Peddlers for the county to install “Share the Road” signs;
♦ Appointed Mike Sabot to a three-year term on the Aspire Behavior Health and Development Disability Services Board that would expire July 31, 2022;
♦ Accepted a proposal from Lanier Engineering Inc. for professional land surveying services for drainage improvements to the Liberty Pond stormwater retention area; and
♦ Approved an agreement with Masonry Restoration Technologies & Services LLC to develop specifications, bid documents and manage the Tharp Building restoration project.
The next regularly scheduled Lee Commission meeting is July 23 at 6 p.m.