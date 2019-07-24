LEESBURG — At Tuesday night's regularly scheduled Lee County Commission meeting, the board approved or discussed four different county improvement projects.
The first project the board discussed was the replacement of the floor in the gym located at 116 Starksville Ave. North. The current hardwood floor in the gym was damaged during inclement weather last year, with several areas of the floor severely buckled. An insurance claim was filed, and the insurance company agreed to pay for the full replacement of the floor.
The board awarded the bid to replace the gym floor to CBA Sports Construction Specialists in the amount of $67,266.18. The company has been scheduling jobs roughly four weeks in advance, and it is estimated that the replacement will take two to three weeks to finish once the process has been started.
The board also awarded a bid to Zane Grace Construction Inc. for a Greenview Estates Mobile Home Park water improvements project in the amount of $324,660.28. The project will be paid for through money from a Community Development Block Grant with a partial match from the county.
The commissioners also awarded a bid for road resurfacing projects on Baker Street, Long Dirt Road and Taylor Street to Oxford Construction Co., which was the lowest bidder in the amount of $105,000.
All three roads are part of several road improvement projects the board is focusing on with money from T-SPLOST.
In addition to approving the new county projects, Co-County Manager Mike Sistrunk also discussed ongoing projects such as the installation of generators at essential county facilities and the renovation of Fire Station No. 3.
"Since the storm here ... the commissioners have approved for us to put generators (in the fire stations), so we will never have this problem of the storms coming in here and we have no power," Sistrunk said. "Three of our five fire stations are equipped already with functional generators. Our IT building has got a functional generator if the power goes out. We are in the process right now of completing the 911 center.
"And that’s important for this community and the county, that when power goes out from a storm, we’re prepared, and we’re ready to go. You learn from lessons in the past, and we’ve learned and we’re prepared for it."
The only fire stations without generators are Fire Stations 2 and 3. Sistrunk estimated that the generator at Fire Station No. 2 would be completely installed by next week, and the generator at Fire Station No. 3 will be installed after the station's renovation is complete, which Sistrunk said officials hoped would by the end of September.
The board also approved or discussed the following measures:
— Approved an application for an alcohol license for Walmart Inc. on Ledo Road, allowing the retail sale of off-premises consumption of wine and malt beverages;
— Discussion of an agreement with Motorola for six administrative phones, which was tabled until a later date in order to gather more information;
— Appointed Cole Williams as the new Emergency Management Agency Director;
— Appointed Nikkie Celinski as the Deputy Emergency Management Agency Director.