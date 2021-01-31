LEESBURG – A motion by Lee County Commissioner Rick Muggridge to approve a proposal redefining job titles and job descriptions for Public Works employees that more closely align with their duties and responsibilities failed to pass during Tuesday’s Lee Commission meeting. The proposal also addressed salary adjustments that would more closely reflect market values in the region.
Prior to making the motion, Muggridge pointed out that the commission had been considering this action for months and that failure to move forward could result in the loss of more key personnel in the department.
“That’s why I make a motion tonight to adopt these new job titles and (pay) increases that put us in the marketplace," Muggridge said at the Tuesday-night meeting. "It’s similar to what we did when our EMS personnel were underpaid. It’s what we did when we knew our deputies were underpaid. We made those moves so we would be at market level. We want the best people. The people of Lee county deserve the best people out there working on the roads and doing these job. It’s paid us back many-fold.”
Commission Chairman Billy Mathis asked if Muggridge would agree to delaying the motion until after another meeting of the Personnel Committee was held.
“The reason I ask that is that, instead of doing it piecemeal, I like would like to take a look at all (personnel) between now and the next two weeks," Mathis said. "I’ve asked staff to send us again all the information they sent to us prior to those other meetings. If we could also get the cost figures from our staff, we could make an intelligent decision at that time about several changes.”
Muggridge responded that he was not opposed to considering other personnel, but that he would rather do so looking at each department.
“I want to make a motion tonight to go ahead and do this," Muggridge said. "Make it effective on the Feb. 8 pay period. We’re talking about less than $20,000. We have enough unfilled positions in Public Works for this calendar year that this would not make an increase in the current budget.”
Commissioner Luke Singletary, chairman of the Personnel Committee, seconded the motion, saying, “Look at the savings we had in the past year with Public Works doing what they have done. Saving us hundreds of thousands of dollars on one job that would cover this amount for the next 20 years. … We know what this is going to cost.”
When the motion to increase Public Works pay failed, Mathis stated that he was "not opposed to it." While making the statement, he abruptly stopped and asked if Singletary had something to say.
“You are opposed to it," Singletary responded. "You voted against it.”
Mathis went on to once again state he was not opposed to the idea.
“All I’m saying is, from a fiscal standpoint, we will be better off to look at all the numbers to see what we can do," Mathis said. "There are other employees that have to be looked at too.”
“We have been talking about it for six months, and we’ve received several proposals from staff," Muggridge said after the meeting. "The one I made the motion on is one Mike Sistrunk and I discussed in late November, and it seemed to be the right one because it allowed us to reclassify those employees correctly. We’ve currently have three classifications, and sometimes you take those round pegs and try to make them fit in those square holes and they really don't. I think we went from three to seven classifications, and on everyone we increased the pay scale to just get to the market.
“We know what Oxford is paying; we know what Reeves is paying. We recently lost an employee to a tractor company. They needed a CDL driver. These drivers and people that are reliable and know how to operate equipment properly, they’re really a rare commodity in today’s employee pool. You can go to college or a university and get a piece of paper that says you had four years of study. Or you can work and obtain really valuable skills that we need to compensate for. We had a committee meeting scheduled two weeks prior to this meeting. It was canceled, and I was disappointed because the sooner we decide, the sooner we can get these people compensated.”
Muggridge said the county is prepared to make a decision on Public Works personnel.
“I’m not opposed to looking at other things," he said. "But I prefer to look at one thing at a time and get it done. If I look at 17-25 job classifications across four departments, I don’t know that I’ll be as prepared as I’d like to be. We adjusted Fire and EMS about a year ago. This is something you never leave on the shelf because things change. We should always be picking this apart, one little bite at a time. I don’t see how you can support it and vote against it. But that’s just me.”
Singletary said employees deserve a "level playing field."
“We meet on these issues on an as-needed basis," he said. "We started discussing this based on the success we’ve had doing our in-house roadwork; the savings we had there brought this to the forefront. It’s really a position reclassification and changing our minimum salaries going forward. Some of our people are not classified accurately compared to their job duties or qualifications. I think this is a way to put people on a better scale with responsibilities and qualifications. This is not just about giving a raise. Fire and EMS, we did a pretty good job of leveling the playing field with other counties.”
The success Singletary referenced is the work of the Public Works Department installing drainage and redefining ditches as well as prepping the roadbed of Flowing Well Road for the paving project currently taking place. These efforts saved Lee County approximately $800,000.
Mathis said he did not oppose looking at the Public Works department; however, he said the county also needs to look at what EMTs and 911 operators, along with other employees, are making.
“We want to be more than competitive in the market," he said. "We had not planned to discuss that Tuesday night. So my suggestion was let’s do what we originally said we were going to do and get together prior to our next regularly scheduled meeting and discuss all those employees. I have to look at what all of these things cost, not just part of it.”
