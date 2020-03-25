LEESBURG – The Lee County Commission meeting Tuesday night highlighted the efforts being made to push forward in spite of the restrictions placed on daily life by COVID-19.
Chairman Billy Mathis opened the regularly scheduled commission meeting utilizing a live Facebook broadcast to allow public access to the meeting.
Viewers observed Mathis, Rick Muggridge and Luke Singletary on screen demonstrating social distancing, with hand sanitizer beside each commissioner and essential staff assembled off-screen. Commissioners George Walls and John Wheaton joined via conference call. Instead of a visiting pastor, Muggridge led those assembled for the meeting in an opening prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
In his opening statements, Mathis discussed the recent announcement by Gov. Brian Kemp in regard to its relevance to Lee and Dougherty counties. He also provided the latest statistics relating to the COVID-19 pandemic for both counties.
“We had a joint meeting today with Albany and Dougherty County, and I want to thank Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas for letting Lee County be a part of the press conference," Mathis said. "We don’t always get the press these guys do. I think it’s important we participate at least every other day to get our message in Lee County out.
“We as a county, our people, need to do everything we can to make sure we don’t spread the virus.”
Mathis pointed out that with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital pressed to its limits, there really is no other nearby health care facility where people can go.
Mathis clarified the reasoning behind the county's decision not to limit occupancy in grocery stores, noting the CDC opinion that such restrictions can be counterproductive when those waiting to get into a grocery are forced to wait in long lines where social distancing is difficult.
Discussion over contracting with engineers for a plan to handle drainage on Lumpkin Road was discussed, and Muggridge recommended a survey be done first. This motion was approved.
The Lee County School System is providing meals for students in need, and Lee County Family Connections is working with food banks to provide food to families in need. The commission voted to provide financial support to Family Connections for their efforts, explaining that it was their belief that the federal government would reimburse the school system.
During discussion aimed at encouraging Lee County citizens to complete their 2020 census ballot, Muggridge emphasized the importance of doing so in regard to federal funding and expressed his concern that the previous census for the county had been undercounted by at least 10%.
A variety of other issues related to COVID-19 and county responses were discussed, and citizens were encouraged to call the Commission at (229) 759-6000 with any questions or concerns.
The meeting provided an interesting format, with may Lee county citizens sending online questions to the commission for real-time response. The meeting was just another example of people adapting and persevering during the crisis.
After the meeting, Mathis said he had a number of calls from the state Capital wanting to know what needed to be done for Lee County.
“I told them, 'Do all you can to help Phoebe,'” he replied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.