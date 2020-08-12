LEESBURG -- Lyndea Brown addressed the Lee County Commissioners during its meeting Tuesday, addressing the county’s dog ordinance in regard to dogs attacking a person.
“I was the victim,” Brown told commissioners, adding that her concerns revolved around an attack during which she felt her rights were not adequately addressed by animal control, law enforcement or others. Following her comments, Commission Chairman Billy Mathis reassured her that commissioners were reviewing the current policies which, he said, follow state guidelines. He also said that the regulations and policies are on the county’s website.
A representative from Oaklee Investments addressed the commission during the public hearing portion of the meeting regarding the company's request for conditional use of mini warehouses by Oaklee Investments LLC on property located on U.S. Highway 82. The representative reassured the commission that the company is aware that U.S. 82 is a gateway corridor and would address the construction, building materials and site elevation in respect to that fact.
Discussion was held regarding improvements to the downtown gymnasium, including consideration to approve the purchase of roll-out vinyl floor coverings to protect the floor during special events. Following questions related to durability, maintenance, and lifespan, the commission approved the improvements at a cost of $8,404. Consideration to approve the purchase of windows for the gym at a cost of $17,300 died for lack of a second.
Another item for consideration was the ratification of the purchase of items related to COVID-19 prevention and protection. The request also included approving expenditures for salaries relating to EMS, Fire and Sheriff’s Department efforts. The total for all items came to $413,000, and the consideration passed. Commissioner Rick Muggridge commended the department heads and support staff for their efforts.
“I understand that we were the first county in Georgia to submit qualified items in the portal," Muggridge said. "Our staff are really on top of it.”
“We like being first,” Mathis agreed.
Consideration to approve paving of Uncle jimmy’s Lane at a cost of $31,347 passed as well as consideration for an addendum to the contract with Oxford paving Construction Inc. for repairs to Cuaneta Drive for $9,770 was approved.
Consideration was approved to put out a request for proposal for inmate medical services at the county jail, as the current contract is running out and the current provider raised the cost by 12%.
Consideration to put out a bid for audio-visual equipment for all courtrooms, the Tharp Building, Board of Commissioner offices, and the Parks and Recreation offices was also approved.
A discussion relating to the development of an agricultural complex located on a 100-acre site off the Leesburg bypass focused on the immediate and long-term potential of the site. An initial multi-use site with restrooms, food truck hook-ups, parking lots, campsites, and other amenities would make the site more desirable for outdoor activities currently taking place in the county. It also would provide a venue for future activities, including 4-H events, horse shows, potential team sports and festivals.
Muggridge pointed out that the development of the site would not only enhance current activities in the county, but it would also draw other events of interest not only to residents, but to visitors as well.
“There are not any nearby locations for small events," Commissioner Luke Singletary said. "(The Georgia National Fairgrounds in) Perry (are) massive, and a smaller venue is needed."
There was also discussion on delaying the overall drainage plan for Grand Island in favor of a phased plan of implementation. The possibility of dividing the current bid to achieve this will be evaluated for possible approval in two weeks.
