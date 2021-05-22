LEESBURG -- The Lee County Commission has scheduled a public hearing for June 8 at 6 p.m. to discuss the county's proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
The hearing will be held in the Opal Cannon Auditorium of the T. Page Tharp Governmental Building at 102 Starksville Ave. North in Leesburg.
For citizens who want to view the proposed budget, a copy is available for review at the County Clerk’s Office at the Tharp Governmental Building. Copies also are available for public review at the Leesburg Library at 245 Walnut Ave. South and the Oakland Library at 445 Oakland Parkway West during normal operating hours.
The budget hearing is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.
