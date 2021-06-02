LEESBURG – In a recent response to concerns expressed by fellow Lee County Commissioner Rick Muggridge after Muggeridge’s attempt at the most recent Lee Commission meeting to vote on road repairs was thwarted by the board, Lee Commission Chairman Billy Mathis offered his response to an Albany Herald story in which Muggridge commented about the action taken by the board, expressing concern that he was being “sent a message.”
“I think there are two sides to every story ... as I’ve said before, I guess two-sided journalism is dead,” Mathis said in response to not being asked by a Herald reporter to comment on the matter. “Commissioners George Walls and Rick Muggeridge are the Road Committee, and George reached out to Rick trying to schedule a committee meeting, and Rick did not respond.”
Following Mathis’s comments Muggeridge reached out to The Albany Herald to express his concerns over the chairman’s statements.
“I think there are three sides to every story: your side, my side and the truth,” Muggeridge said. He then provided the following timeline of correspondence between himself, Mathis, and Commissioner George Walls in regards to the scheduling of the Road Committee meeting to support his statement.
— On May 24, at 5:19 p.m. County Manager Christi Dockery sent an email to members of the Board of Commissioners stating, “Good afternoon Commissioners, George has requested the Road Committee meet to discuss future road projects at 5 p.m. Tuesday June 8. Please let us know if you can attend this Road Committee meeting.”
— On May 25, Muggridge responded to that Email: “Friends, I have a commitment at 4:30 that day.”
— At 10:32 a.m. (on the 25th), Walls sent the following email to Muggeridge: “Rick, when would it be convenient for you to have a Road Committee meeting?”
(Walls and Muggridge make up the commission’s Road Committee.)
— Muggeridge said that he received an email form Mathis at 1:50 p.m. the same day stating how important the Road Committee was and asking him what date and time would be convenient for him to meet.
— At 5:01 p.m. Muggeridge responded to all commissioners with the following email: “Sure, we’ll get a good date for all. We are working on some handouts and it would be great if everyone took a minute and compiled their wish list. Thanks, Rick. PS: I think we need to authorize staff to bid Bronwood Road and Myers Acres; why patch when we can repair and mark these two off the list for 20 years?”
— Muggridge said that Mathis responded at 5:17 p.m. that he thought that was a topic for the Road Committee.
— At 5:20 p.m. Muggeridge sent the following email to Walls: “Let’s get everybody’s wish list so we can get staff to put numbers on them. Then we’ll have one. Maybe June 8th afterwards?”
Muggridge went on to say that he did not see how, in light of these communications, anyone could accuse him of not being responsive to the other commissioners or not taking the issue of roads in the county seriously.
“As you see, I responded as I usually do,” Muggridge said. “As soon as my work permits.”
