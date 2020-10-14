LEESBURG – Tuesday evening prior to the regular meeting of the Lee County Commission, the board's Personnel Committee held a called meeting and voted to transfer some financial duties within the administrative office relating to payroll, billing, and deposits. County Managers Christi Dockery and Mike Sistrunk were charged with beginning a search for a training officer to take the place of Bobby Watkins, who plans to retire in November.
During the committee meeting, a discussion was held on studying hourly pay ranges to see how they compare to other communities. The discussion also touched on creating a flexible benefits plan. The commission moved to implement a 2021 cost-of-living adjustment in the final quarter of 2020 instead of waiting until the first of next year. Following Commissioner Luke Singletary’s summation of the meeting for the commission as a whole, Chairman Billy Mathis said, “Lee County is in better financial shape than we’ve ever been before.”
During the regular meeting, Jason Miller, the superintendent of the Lee County School System, updated the commissioners on the status of county schools.
“We are off to a fantastic start to the school year," Miller said. "We have completed 40 days of in-person and virtual classes. We have 6,365 students enrolled and 75 percent are attending classes in person.”
Miller also said that approximately 400 more students that were previously involved in virtual classes were expected to transition to in-person classes when the next nine-week session begins on Wednesday. He praised teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, maintenance staff and especially school nurses for what they have done to make the school years successful to date. Miller commended Lee students for following protocols. He reported that there were two people in the system who tested positive for COVID-19, and 35 were quarantined.
Consideration to approve the resurfacing of New York Road and make repairs to the roofs at the county jail and the Redbone Fire Station carried. Consideration to rescind the resolution to commence the abandonment of Gray Moss Road and Muckalee Creek Road also carried.
The commission then went into executive session for personnel matters, and following that session the meeting was adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.