LEESBURG -- On June 3 on Old Leesburg Road, Austen Yerby's mother was killed in a car accident and Austen was taken to Children's Hospital of Atlanta with a traumatic brain injury. The family wanted to thank all those involved that day with helping to save Austen's life, and the Lee County rescue crews surprised him with a visit. Austen received T-shirts from Lee County 911, Lee County Fire/EMS and Air Evac 86 as well as cupcakes, balloons and other gifts and goodies at the reunion.

