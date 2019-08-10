LEESBURG -- On June 3 on Old Leesburg Road, Austen Yerby's mother was killed in a car accident and Austen was taken to Children's Hospital of Atlanta with a traumatic brain injury. The family wanted to thank all those involved that day with helping to save Austen's life, and the Lee County rescue crews surprised him with a visit. Austen received T-shirts from Lee County 911, Lee County Fire/EMS and Air Evac 86 as well as cupcakes, balloons and other gifts and goodies at the reunion.
featured
Lee County boy reunited with life-saving crew
The family of Austen Yerby wanted to thank all those involved with helping to save his life on June 3
Tags
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Newsletter
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email.
Sports Newsletter
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Most Popular
Articles
- Americus police investigating woman's HIV claims
- Americus police await results of woman's HIV blood test
- Georgia Supreme Court: Dougherty man may not be retried for murder
- Albany band set to release EP, first single
- Dynamite Dozen: Lee County offense has a "Wing-man" - Wing Green
- Tift County coach dies of heart attack
- Impressive lineup of concerts free at Georgia National Fair
- Preseason All State players named from Lee Co. Pelham, Mitchell Co. and Baconton Charter
- Dougherty County tax officials sell delinquent property to recoup taxes owed
- Citizens of Georgia Power donates school supplies
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 14