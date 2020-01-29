Lee County Commission addresses zoning for solar farms

LEESBURG — With solar projects popping up all over the region, Lee County Commission on Tuesday acted to provide a framework for solar developments that would govern the facilities from construction through retirement.
Commissioners unanimously voted to approve changes to county zoning ordinances to facilitate the location of solar installations, specifically addressing siting, construction, installation and decommissioning. They also are seeking to mitigate adverse impacts on wildlife, agricultural property, forests and other natural landscapes.
The commission also approved a resolution supporting locally established building design standards for residences.
The resolution was the result of a recommendation by the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia.
The recommendation came after the House Study Committee on Workforce Housing issued its final report earlier this month. The committee recommendation would prohibit Georgia’s cities and counties from enacting local residential design standards on new homes and subdivisions and encourage local governments to loosen “outdated” zoning codes on apartments and manufactured housing.
Legislation to establish residential design standard preemption already has been introduced in the state House and Senate. Under the proposal, housing design would be left to developers as long as state minimum building standards are met.
If approved, local communities and governments would no longer be able to impose standards more restrictive than the state’s.
Commissioner Rick Muggridge said that “although he was a libertarian on most issues,” he favored “home rule” in this instance and opposes the legislation.
Commissioners instead favor allowing local governments to establish building design standards in single and double family dwellings which reflect the character of the community and have a positive impact on economic efforts and competitiveness.
In other business, the commission:
Approved a bid for paving parking areas at the Century Fire Station, Palmyra Fire Station and Public Works Department at a total cost of $140,287. Zane Grace Construction Inc. will perform the work, which will be paid for with special purpose local option sales tax funds.
Agreed to seek bids for roads in the Canuga and Palmyra subdivisions, Palmer Road, Flowing Well Road and a portion of Danbury Road.
Discussed the purchase of paving equipment and hiring a five-member crew, bundling smaller paving projects and public requests for road closures.
