LEESBURG – Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis opened a special called meeting of the commission’s Personnel Committee Tuesday night and offered Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker the opportunity to make a brief presentation, noting that Parker’s comments would relate to the topic at hand.
The meeting was called to discuss the compensation for hourly positions specific to E-911 dispatchers, paramedics, Public Works CDL drivers and equipment operators, and Lee Sheriff’s Office deputies and jailers.
Mathis explained that he had coincidently had a conversation with Parker, and they had discussed how the partnership between the county and college could benefit not only those currently employed by the county and prospective employees, but the citizens of the county as well through certification programs offered at the technical college.
“Because of the circumstances we are facing, we are seeing a declining enrollment,” Parker said. “Fewer people in the pipeline. We are eliminating, for a time, the $25 application fee, which we have found to be a deterrent to enrollment.”
He went on to explain other steps making enrollment and attendance easier, including online enrollment, HOPE career grants and the elimination of textbook costs for core courses.
“We encourage people to take advantage of this, and we encourage those that need a GED to consider our joint enrollment program,” Parker said.
Albany Tech’s programs for commercial trucking, firefighting and EMT training were directly related to the discussion by the Lee Personnel Committee Tuesday night. The goal of the meeting was for the committee to approve a pay structure that not only attracts employees to fill these critical positions but to retain them as well. The development of a recommended pay structure was developed in comparison to what other departments in the region and comparable communities pay. Retention of employees with these specialized certifications, licenses, and training is currently a challenge facing the county.
“I believe this conversation started on getting and retaining CDL drivers for Public Works and certified police officers, which includes deputies and jailers,” Mathis said. “Staff have looked at the pay scales from different government entities and private entities.”
Proposed salaries under discussion included $14 an hour for certified 911 operator, $16.06 for paramedics, $17.06 for EMT/firefighters, and $17.50 for CDL-licensed Public Works employees. Although deputies with the Sheriff’s department received a raise last year, Sheriff Reggie Rachals requested a raise of $1 per hour for each of those individuals.
Following the outline of proposed salaries, Commissioner Rick Muggridge reiterated his desire to consider other employees related to the motion he made at the last commission meeting, addressing the Public Works department. He said he also wanted to ensure that shift managers and station managers in the Fire/EMS department were compensated accordingly for those additional duties and responsibilities. He was assured by Fire Chief David Forrester that they were.
Mathis said that the second issue was when to implement the recommendations. He also stated that he had spoken with Commissioner Luke Singletary, who was unable to attend the meeting, and that Singletary was satisfied with the figures presented. The options for implementation were for the first pay period in March or the start of the next budget cycle. Mathis said that Singletary had indicated he preferred the earlier date.
A motion was made and carried to adopt the hourly rates beginning in the first pay period of March. The full amount for the remainder of this year is projected to be $100,312.52 and will be $326,015.68 for a full year.
Prior to the motion to adjourn Muggridge requested that the other positions discussed be addressed before it cost the county more positions. Mathis agreed in future discussion and highlighted the opportunity for employees to take advantage of the programs offered at Albany Technical College to advance and take advantage of the pay scales discussed during the meeting.
Mathis concluded the meeting saying that Lee County now will pay better than anybody else around in the public or private sector, ensuring they had the best employees for the citizens of the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.