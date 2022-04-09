The Lee County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the updated speed limit ordinance drafted for the purpose of approving the use of speed detection devices on said roadways, as proposed by the Georgia Department of Transportation, at their regularly scheduled meetings on April 12 and April 26.
LEESBURG — The Lee County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the updated speed limit ordinance drafted for the purpose of approving the use of speed detection devices on said roadways, as proposed by the Georgia Department of Transportation, at their regularly scheduled meetings on April 12 and April 26.
Anyone wishing to speak will be asked to sign in prior to the commencement of the meeting. The Lee County Board of Commissioners will have a final vote for this ordinance at its regularly scheduled meeting on May 10. All meetings will be held at 6 p.m. in the Opal Cannon Auditorium of the T. Page Tharp Governmental Building, located at 102 Starksville Ave. North.
The Board of Commissioners also announced county offices will be closed April 15 in observance of Good Friday. County offices will re-open April 18 for regular business hours. Residential garbage services will not be affected.
