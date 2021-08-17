LEESBURG -- The Lee County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at a recent board meeting to acquire two new creek monitoring stations for the Kinchafoonee and Muckalee creeks. The Muckalee gauge will be installed on the bridge at Forrester Parkway, and the Kinchafoonee gauge will be installed on the bridge at Century Road.
These new gauges are like the existing gauges in Lee County on the Kinchafoonee Creek at Pinewood Road and on the Muckalee Creek at Georgia Highway 195. The county will sign a three-year contract with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) for the placement, monitoring and maintenance of these gauges at a cost of approximately $7,100 per year, per each gauge.
The gauges measure real-time flow, creek levels, and rainfall in the area. The data will be transmitted to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA)/ National Weather Service’s online Advanced Hydrologic Predictive Service.
Having two additional monitoring stations on the creeks will allow Emergency Management, Lee County citizens, and others to have additional knowledge of what the water will do during major storm events such as the one that occurred in March 2020. The new gauges are downstream from the existing gauges and are much nearer the creek population centers in southern Lee County. The Forrester gauge is 12.66 creek miles downstream, and the Century gauge is 13.04 creek miles downstream.
For years, citizens along the creeks and lakes in Lee County periodically deal with high water events. Each time, critical decisions need to be made to move or secure belongings or even evacuate with the advance of high water. Having two more data points to correlate with the upstream gauges will hopefully make those decisions easier.
This additional data also gives Lee County Emergency Management the ability to predict flooding in the county so they can contact residents and businesses that may be affected by the water. They can then mobilize resources for possible rescue, road closings, power outages, and maintenance issues as needed.
Local citizens along the creeks say they are excited to have these additional monitoring stations installed as soon as possible. They also say they are thankful to the county for providing this valuable resource to its people.
