LEESBURG -- Residents whose homes or businesses have been flooded during the severe weather event should take precautions to avoid hazards that could impact their health, Lee County Health Department Health Director Dana Hager said.
As high waters recede and recovery workers, residents, business owners and volunteers prepare to clean previously flooded areas or structures, they should first ensure their tetanus shots are up-to-date, Hager said. Tetanus vaccine fees will be waived for individuals directly involved in flood clean-up activities. The health department is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hager also recommended that residents use bottled water for cooking and drinking until they have a water sample that comes back saying their water is safe to drink.
Snakes, wild animals and insects, including floating mats of fire ants, seek high ground during flooding events, so recovery workers and others should be watchful, Hagar said.
"Also, be mindful that fast-moving water can displace trees and other large objects, which may then be covered in mud -- making footing treacherous. Standing water can also conceal hidden hazards," she warned. "Take care using axes, ladders, chainsaws, winches and similar equipment. Injuries during clean-up are not uncommon."
Hager also emphasized the importance of hand-washing.
"Flood water often carries a number of organisms that can cause infections if they get into cuts or scrapes," she said. "Wear gloves, boots, and wash your hands frequently."
The health director also reminded residents with private wells that if their wells are impacted by flooding, information on how to decontaminate them is available from the Southwest Health District web page www.southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org. She said fees will be waived for water testing after decontamination instructions have been followed. Contact Lee County Environmental Health at (229) 759-3016 for additional information.
