LEESBURG — One Lee County High School student was one of only four students selected out of approximately 500 applicants for a national leadership council.
Rhiannon Belcher, president of Lee County Students Against Destructive Decisions, recently found out she was chosen to be on the National SADD Student Leadership Council for the 2019-20 school year.
The application process for the council is extremely competitive. She was the only student from Georgia chosen.
For this accomplishment, Belcher was honored at the Lee County Commission meeting on Tuesday.
Patsy Shirley, coordinator for the Lee County Family Connection, told the commissioners about Belcher’s accomplishment. Belcher got the chance to tell them a little more about her role within the council.
“I actually got recognized as and chosen to be vice president of development for SADD, so my job as the vice president of development is to focus on fundraising on a national level,” she said. “We had a bunch of people vote on what role we should get, and I got development because of the purple out that I do here and how much I know about fundraising. Also, I felt really comfortable with it. I know who to talk to.
“I have a lot to look forward to doing this year, and I have a lot of stuff planned for Lee County as well.”
Belcher and Shirley also talked about the SADD National Conference in Arizona two weeks ago, which was Belcher’s first event as a council member.
Commission Chairman Billy Mathis congratulated Belcher on her accomplishments at the meeting.
“We’re always very, very proud of our young folks,” Mathis said.