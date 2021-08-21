LEESBURG -- Barring any unforeseen glitches in the next few hours, the Lee County Commission is expected to move forward at its meeting Tuesday evening with its part of a plan that could bring broadband access to just shy of 5,000 homes in the county.
And while Lee officials say that there is still a ways to go before the multimillion-dollar plan is finalized, they expressed confidence over the weekend that the gigabit service that would be provided through a partnership including Windstream, Sumter EMC, state and federal officials, and the use of local American Rescue Plan funds to provide service primarily in northern and western sectors of the county would move a step closer to fruition.
"I am really excited about this project," Lee County Manager Christi Dockery said Saturday. "Certainly, it's not a done deal at this time, but if things continue to move forward, this could be a game-changer for our community. This could move us forward by decades."
Lee County received news with the release of 2020 census figures that it had grown by more than 17%, an addition for some 5,000 residents, since 2010, and Dockery noted that the broadband plan would cover that many people.
"The census numbers showed that we have a major growth area on (highway) West 32," she said. "And even though there are new developments in that region, folks don't have many options when it comes to broadband. Things are not finalized, but the initial plan is to bring broadband to high-density areas and eventually cover all of the county.
"Broadband is so important in attracting business now. That's why I think it was an important proactive step that the county leaders took in seeing that we became a broadband-ready community. We're also fortunate that Windstream is willing to come into low-density areas where many other companies see those as not financially feasible."
Windstream officials sent Lee County a cost estimate that would allow the fiber optics provider to move forward with the project. The estimate came in at a staggering $21.1 million.
"It's so expensive to run fiber optic cable," Dockery said. "We've been told it costs $40,000 to run a mile of fiber."
Lee Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said Saturday the county's plan for financing its part of the project will include $1.2 million from its American Rescue Plan funding. The county is due $5.8 million in federal funds from that pandemic recovery legislation, $2.9 million of which it has already received.
"This is a big deal for us," Mathis said. "As my fellow commissioner Rick Muggridge said, 'This will change people's lives.' With 5,000 homes affected, you have to consider that there are about 10,000 parcels in Lee County. We'll hit close to half of them."
Dockery said a window for grant funding through the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget that could help finance the project was open for applications Aug. 1-31. She said the state office would review applications through October, then notify the county if its application is approved in December. The project, she said, would have to be completed by December of 2026.
