Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A Lee County resident who admitted to producing child sexual assault material involving minor victims was sentenced a 60-year prison term for his crimes.

 Special Photo

ALBANY — A Lee County resident who admitted to producing child sexual assault material involving minor victims was sentenced to the statutory maximum prison term for his crimes.

James Henry Norris, 38, of Leesburg, was sentenced to serve a total of 720 months in prison (360 months for each count) to be followed by 25 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands after he pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child sexual assault material. In addition, Norris will have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release from federal prison.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.