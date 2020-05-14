AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University's Alumni Association recently announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. Beau Barrett (Class of '14) of Macon and Ryan Garnto ('13) of Leesburg were elected to join the board at its last meeting, held online on April 4. Both are GSW alumni and were nominated to serve two-year terms, beginning July 1.
"I am delighted to welcome our newest board members," Kathleen Lang-Tucker, president of the GSW Alumni Association, said. "Working with Mr. Barrett and Mr. Garnto will be exciting as they bring a wealth of untapped talent and energy to our organization's goals and efforts."
A native of Leslie, Barrett holds a bachelor of business administration degree in Accounting from GSW and a master of accounting degree from Georgia Southern University. While at GSW, he served on the Student Government Association, Student Conduct Board, and the Graduation Committee. He is a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and served as president of the Interfraternity Council from 2012-2013.
Barrett said he is "excited to be a part of the organization and to be able to give back to the GSW community." He is a CPA employed by the accounting firm McNair, McLemore, Middlebrooks & Co. LLC in Macon.
Garnto, originally from Kite, earned a bachelor of business administration degree in Management from GSW in 2013 and now serves as a New York Life Registered Representative in the Albany area. While at GSW, he was actively involved in the Student Government Association, Students in Free Enterprise, and the Kappa Kappa chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He, his wife Merrit, and son Andrew reside in Lee County. After being elected, Garnto said, "I look forward to giving back to a university that has given me and my family so much."
