LEESBURG – The Lee County Commission recognized one of the vital members of the county government at the board's meeting Tuesday night.
The commission opened the meeting by recognizing County Co-manager Christi Dockery for her 20 years of service.
“She deserves more than applause … putting up with commissioners for a long, long time,” Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said after Dockery received a standing ovation by all in attendance.
A public hearing was held to aid in setting the millage rate for the coming year.
“The millage rate will be unchanged in Lee County this year," Mathis told the audience. "Actually, I was looking at the millage rate, and it will be less than it was five years ago."
With no comments offered by the public, staff or commissioners the hearing was closed.
Fire Chief David Forrester asked that the commission consider authorizing staff to put out an RFP for lightweight firefighting gear. He provided the commissioners with a coat designed for structural fires that is currently being used and a version of lightweight coat under consideration.
“I’d like you to see the differences we are talking about,” Forrester said.
The structural suits are the only thing approved for use in structural fires. However, the lightweight gear can be used for vehicle extractions and brushfires. The recent wreck involving semis that took almost three hours of rescue efforts in 102-degree heat was offered as a prime example of the need for the gear.
Forrester also recommended that the commission consider approving a quote for a new five-year contract for medical-grade oxygen, noting that prices had been climbing significantly. The new contract has a waiver for hazard and fuel charges that will reduce the cost by 50 percent. Both requests for consideration passed.
Under county manager’s matters on the agenda, the commissioners considered a wide variety of issues. They agreed to issue an RFP for repairs to the interior of Pirate’s Cove Nature Park, addressing damage to the trails and walkways damaged by Hurricane Michael. They authorized staff to issue an RFP for damage to the jail roof and roof damage to the Redbone Fire Station, also related to Hurricane Michael.
The options relating to the services and radios provided by Motorola were discussed by the board. The commission agreed to use the radios that they currently have and consider options for providing more hand-held units in the future.
Commissioner Rick Muggridge presented a Road Committee report recommending two actions for utilization of the annual Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant funding from the state.
“We generally get about $600,000 annually from this grant, and it’s no problem to get," Muggridge said. "I see it is a dereliction of duty if you don’t get the grant."
The first project that was assigned funding for the 2020 grant cycle was the Forrester Parkway-Capstone Connector project that would be redirected to New York Road. Muggridge said these changes were recommended in light of the fact that the county could not get a right-of-way for continuation of the Capstone project and pending legal actions between Rails to Trails and the counties involved in that project.
The committee also recommended that 2021 funds be designated for the Flowing Well South paving project, and any remaining funds from that commitment be used for Airport Road.
“We will use our people to do the prep work for this project, which would be about $1 million," Muggridge said. "But doing this will cut it to about $700,000."
