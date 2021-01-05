LEESBURG – The offices of the Lee County Board of Commissioners re-opened to the public on Monday. Normal hours of operation have resumed.
However, citizens are encouraged to continue to take advantage of online and telephone options to conduct their business when possible. Information regarding these services can be found at www.lee.ga.us.
Due to the continued threat of COVID-19 in the community, citizens are urged to follow CDC guidelines and the governor’s recommendations to safeguard their health as well as that of others by practicing social distancing, keeping 6 feet between yourself and others, hand-washing, and wearing masks when you enter county offices.
