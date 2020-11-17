LEESBURG — In order to help bring what could be a fun-filled end to what has been, for the most part, a dreadful year, the Lee County Chamber of Commerce has decided to move forward with its annual Christmas Parade.
The parade is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 10 a.m., and deadline for entry is Friday.
To ensure safety along the parade route, participants will not be allowed to throw candy or other items from their floats this year. Entry fee is unwrapped toys or a donation to purchase unwrapped toys so that more children will have a merry Christmas.
For information about the parade, contact the Lee Chamber at (229) 759-2422. Applications may be dropped off at the Lee Chamber at 106 Walnut Ave. North in Leesburg.
Due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, organizers may have to postpone the parade if it poses a health risk to the community.
