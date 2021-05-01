LEESBURG – Prior to resigning as Lee co-county manager on Feb. 22, Mike Sistrunk, who is an active member and former branch president of the American Public Works Association, submitted several nominations to the organization for recognition. This week he received notification from the Southwest District APWA that the nominees he presented were winners.
The following is a letter he wrote in recognition of the achievement:
Today I received some great news, and I would like to share this information with our community to give praise to a few hard workers that I have the pleasure of knowing.
The American Public Works Association takes nominations each year in several categories, three of which focus on Employee of the Year, Supervisor of the Year, and Project of the Year. Saving a county, city or municipality is a key component of the awards.
In January 2021, I nominated the following for the above mentioned: Tim Parnell, Employee of the Year; Chris Sellers, Supervisor of the Year; and the work on Flowing Well Road as Project of the Year. That project saved our county over $800,000 by prepping and constructing the road to be paved.
I have been contacted by Chuck Mathis, Southwest District Director of the Georgia Chapter of APWA and the Assistant Public Works Director of Dougherty County, and was told that all three of these nominations won.
I would like to say congratulations to all of these hard-working men and women of Public Works, and also a special thank you to the citizens of Lee County. I am so proud of each and every one of you.
Sincerely,
Mike Sistrunk
The APWA has a national membership of 30,000 individuals, including local, county, state/province, and federal agencies, as well as personnel in the private sector who provide support, services and products to these professionals. Sistrunk explained that the APWA not only offers certification for Public Works professionals through the University of Georgia, but also that the organization provides Public Works managers and employees with a regional and national support group when unique or challenging issues come up.
