LEESBURG — In announcing the recipients for the Broadband Access Grant awarded the state recently, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the Lee County Board of Commissioners would be granted $12,541,241.
With the financial contribution of $7,337,804 million from Windstream, $1.2 million from the Lee County Board of Commissioners and in collaboration with Sumter EMC, approximately 4,234 underserved or unserved Lee County residents and businesses will be provided with high-speed reliable broadband internet service. This investment of more than $21,079,0460 within four years will foster opportunities for working from home, remote learning, and telemedicine care for many of Lee County’s 33,163 residents.
In a news release, the Lee Board of Commissioners offered thanks to President Biden, U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop, Kemp, state Sen. Carden Summers, state Rep. Bill Yearta and the Broadband Committee members for the “historical funding that will expedite internet access for Lee County and rural Georgia.”
“Kinetic by Windstream is excited for the residents of Lee County and the award that was announced by Gov. Kemp on Tuesday,” Michael Foor, president of Georgia State Operations for Kinetic, said in the news release. “Through our partnership with the county, we will deliver fiber internet gig service to more than 4,000 homes and businesses. Since our employees live and work in the communities we serve, we join Lee County in celebrating and look forward to seeing the benefits to the community that result from this investment.”
