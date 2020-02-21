LEESBURG -- Residents in lower Lee County on Lovers Lane Road, along with Shrine Club Road and Sapp Road, could possibly see flood conditions around midnight Sunday, Lee Emergenecy Management Agency officials said in a news release.
The Flint River is projected to rise to 30.5 feet, and the Muckalee Creek to 12.5 around midnight Sunday. Lee EMA officials say the cause for concern will be the backwater that will build in these areas due to the Flint being full, and a slow escape of the Muckalee.
Emergency personnel will keep a watch on this area through the weekend and report changes as they occur.
The Kinchafoonee Creek is expected to crest around the same time at 14.5 feet, with little to no effect other than the possibility of water crossing the road in the 400 block of Creekside Drive.
