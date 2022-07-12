LEESBURG -- Forty-eight volunteers were out on the waterways of Lee County over the weekend, participating in the annual Rivers Alive cleanup. The cleanup marks the 16th straight year this project has been held in the county. In total, the volunteers were able to clean up about 23 miles of Lake Chehaw and the Muckalee and Kinchafoonee creeks.
Volunteers from the Artesian Alliance, Flint Riverkeeper, the Flint River Outpost, Lee County High School Navy Junior ROTC, Lee County government and other volunteers were on the water in various spots early in the morning. Occasional cool breezes and partly overcast skies helped keep the volunteers a little cooler.
“At the end of the day we had removed 240 pounds of trash from our waterways,” Rivers Alive organizer/Code Enforcement Officer Marshal Jim Wright said.
“Only picking up this small amount of trash is actually a good thing," Flint Riverkeeper Watershed Specialist R.J. Gipaya commented. "It shows the Lee County Program is working.”
The most unusual item recovered this year was an old well-water bladder tank from the Muckalee Creek. Mindy Phagan and her son Blake were able to lasso the tank and tow it back to the landing for proper disposal. Additionally, Rivers Alive sponsors Kevin and Terri Morey were able to finally remove a pesky silt fence that had been hung up in a live oak tree on the Kinchafoonee Creek since the last flood.
After two years of COVID restrictions, and only having a few volunteers, it was good to see volunteers return in good numbers to help with this annual cleanup, officials at the cleanup said. They also thanked all the sponsors, on-water volunteers, and behind-the-scenes personnel for making the day a success.
