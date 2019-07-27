LEESBURG — With just over a week until school starts in the Lee County School System, Superintendent Jason Miller said the system is approximately 100 students ahead of where it was this time last year with new enrollment.
“Every day more families are coming in and enrolling students, so I think we’ll see an increase in our numbers this year,” Miller said. “We don’t know for sure until school starts because obviously families move, and sometimes we don’t have that number set until we’ve been in school for a few days. But we anticipate continued growth in our system.
“I think that’s going to be exciting to have new families bringing their children to us, and we want to do our best to make sure that we take good care of all of our students.”
Miller said enrollment in Lee County has continued to grow in recent years, but it has not been such exponential growth that it has overwhelmed the system.
“It’s not been the way it was here in the ’90s, when Lee County really doubled in size in just a decade,” Miller said. “We’ve not experienced that kind of growth, but we are experiencing steady growth. The Georgia Chamber of Commerce says that Lee County is a growing community, and we’re feeling that impact in the school because we see more students coming. That’s exciting.
“We’re thankful that families want to entrust their children to us, and we want to make sure we’re doing what we can to be worthy of their trust and provide a good solid learning environment for their children.”
The Lee County School System also welcomed 50 new teachers to the system earlier this week, with a new teacher orientation and special gifts from the Lee County Chamber of Commerce and several chamber members.
“We know the research says a lot of people leave teaching within the first five years, and we want to be there to help our new teachers who are new to teaching as well as our new to Lee County teachers to have a good start, a strong foundation and a great school year,” Miller said.
“Our community does such a great job of welcoming new teachers. They just shower them with nice gifts to start their new year out, and that’s always exciting to introduce our new teachers and administrators to the people in the community.”
Students and those with children in the Lee County School System can also look forward to several other changes and improvements within the system in the coming school year, the Lee superintendent said.
Miller said that the Lee County Pre-K has new carpet and tile, and the Lee County High School 9th Grade Campus has updated restrooms. There will also be a new cafeteria floor at Kinchafoonee Primary School, and various new technology will be available in all schools, including desktop computers, laptops and projectors.
Miller said they have also made some changes within the transportation program that he said he though parents would appreciate, and some adjustments have been made to start times at some of the schools.
“I encourage parents to make sure that they know the updated start times,” he said. “The change in start times will give schools more flexibility with instructional time and create better learning opportunities for students.”
In addition, Miller said the system is also implementing a dedicated block of time for literacy in their K-5 schools.
“We try to focus on (literacy) every year,” he said. “We believe by being really strong in that area that it will impact all subject areas and help students grow and develop. We’re getting a new approach that we’re going to implement this year, a literacy block, a dedicated time every day in our K-5 schools to focus on reading, writing, English/language arts, phonics, things like that. I think that’s going to have a big impact for our students.
“We’ve done well, but we can improve. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’ve (also) purchased more than 20,000 books for our K-5 schools. We think that’s going to have a big impact, and we’re excited about that.”
Miller said the school system has also established a foundation, which he said will really “get off the ground this year.”
“We are always contacted by families that want to give back or individuals that would like to contribute to the school system or support their alma mater or do something in memory of a loved one,” Miller said. “This will be one way that people can do that, so we’re going to see that come to fruition this year.”
While plans are not set in stone, Miller said the goal is to have a system set up with the foundation where teachers can apply for a grant to be funded by money from the foundation for an “innovative idea.”
“We’re going to take the money and really funnel it back to the students and the teachers,” Miller said. “If a teacher has an innovative idea, they could apply for the grant, and then our hope is that we would be able to help them out by giving them some funds to do something creative in their classroom.”
Miller said he encouraged parents to come to the open house events in the coming week.
“I think that is a good start to a great year because if we have a connection between the parents and the teachers, that generally means that the child is going to perform better and do better,” he said. “I think that communication is really vital and important.”
A full schedule of each open house event can be found at www.lee.k12.ga.us.
And with the anticipation of another school year starting and all the growth and improvements, Miller said he can’t help but be excited at what the next 10 months hold.
“We think this year’s going to be unbelievable,” he said. “We have a lot of really good teachers and students, and when they get together we think the results will be unbelievable.
“There will certainly be challenges and opportunities for growth for everyone, whether it’s our students or our teachers, and we’re ready for that. We expect the best and hope for the best. Our goal is to have excellence in every area. We really want to work toward that, and we want to meet the needs of every child that comes through our door, whatever they might be, that we can assist the families with or help that child grow and develop. We are excited about the new year. We’re going to have a lot of good things going on throughout the system.”