Lee County School System returns to class on Friday with new safety protocols in place

The Lee County School System welcomed staff members back last week during a convocation ceremony.

 Special Photo: Lee County Schools

ALBANY – It’s the end of the summer for Lee County School System students this week as classes for the 6,250 enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year resume on Friday.

School staff members have returned and are preparing for the new year by attending training sessions, and open house events are continuing for parents.

