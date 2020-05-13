LEESBURG – Tuesday's Lee County Commission meeting began with Chairman Billy Mathis providing an update on COVID 19.
“Its important to talk about the number of cases; only two confirmed cases in the last four days is great news.” Mathis said. “I think the reason Lee County numbers are down is the great work of doing daily what we should do.”
The commission announced that there will be a soft opening of the voter registration office on Monday for early voting. Other county offices will begin opening June 1. However, residents of Lee County are urged to continue using online services whenever possible.
Commissioners approved spending $37,500 for purchasing and refurbishing a vehicle for the Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
The commission recognized the efforts of Fire Chief David Forrester, the fire department and EMS in improving the county's ISO fire rating from 5 to 2. This is one of the lowest ratings in the state. In this instance, the lower the rating the better the service.
An online public hearing was held regarding the zoning of 134 acres for multi-use as the facility for Millright CNC to operate its factory and shipping facility, as well as an agricultural operation with the goal of improving the productivity of the other acreage for vegetable and fruit cultivation.
A brief discussion was given to the consideration of an offer by the city of Albany to turn over the deed to the Rails for Trails property that bisects the county at no cost or guarantee of developing a trail. Further discussion will follow.
Booby Donley, Phil Franklin, Al Manry and Tim Davis were appointed to the county Development Authority for four-year terms, and Chuck Gee was appointed to a three-year term on the Tax Assessor Board.
Lee County High School is planning a virtual graduation ceremony and drive-by celebration at the school's football stadium. Information is available by calling Lee County High School.
Commissioner Rick Muggridge encouraged the citizens of Lee County to complete their census reports. At this point, only 50% have done so. Mathis emphasized the importance of this action for the taxpayers in Lee County.
