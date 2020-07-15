LEESBURG – A variety of items were a part of the Lee County Commission meeting agenda Tuesday evening. The one with the greatest potential impact on the citizens of the county, though, will be the property revaluation process starting later this month.
Dennis Lee, the chief appraiser for the county, told commissioners that the revaluation process was necessary because it had been more than 20 years since the last one and property values are not reflective of current values nor are they always equal to comparable properties.
The commission stressed that the revaluation process should not be considered a tax increase and should be seen as a benefit in increasing the equity of their property. Once the property values have been set, the county's millage rate will be adjusted so that no tax increase occurs.
A public hearing regarding a request by Race Trac Petroleum LLC for a variance to the Lee County sign ordinance was also part or Tuesday's meeting. Sameer Ali, representing Race Trac, said, “We are asking to consolidate our signage allotment for the two sites into one 200-square-foot sign.”
Instead of four to five smaller signs, the company wants to have one large sign that is more visible at a greater distance.
However, County Attorney Jimmy Skipper pointed out to commissioners that for a variance to be issued, multiple criteria regarding potential hardship, public interest and lot configuration must be met. And in this case, Skipper said, staff did not recognize any of the criteria for a variance being met. The recommendation by staff for denial was approved.
Consideration for approval of an alcohol license for William Chan, manager of the King Claw restaurant, was approved. The commission also approved leases to the State Properties Commission and the Department of Family and Children Services.
The commission also approved the purchase of two new technology models of the jaws of life, which have a number of benefits over the older models.
"The new models will cut and spread the material of newer cars; they only require one person to operate them where the older ones require three people to operate them,” Fire Chief David Forrester said. He also said that the newer models could preform an operation three times faster with double the force of the older models. The consideration to purchase two pairs carried.
The commission discussed amending its bid procedure to allow for more flexibility in putting smaller projects up for bid. The new procedure would allow bids to be accepted for projects costing up to $50,000 to be accepted without requiring payment and performance bonds. The contractor would be required to be licensed, have liability insurance, and workman’s compensation insurance. The new policy will be presented at the commission's next meeting.
Consideration to award a bid for a drainage project at Grand Island was tabled, as were a number of other items on the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.