LEESBURG — The second Lee County Veterans Day 5K is planned in Leesburg on Nov. 9.
The event includes a 5K run, a one-mile fun run and a family-friendly environment with games, raffle and various vendors on site at 122 Starksville Road. Through the sales of runner registrations and T-shirts, funds are being raised to assist south Georgia veterans and their families.
Maureen Price, the event's organizer, is the wife of a veteran. She said 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Nine Line Foundation in Savannah, a nonprofit dedicated to meeting the financial and specialized needs of severely injured soldiers and their families.
Price said she is in the process of ramping up community support, ranging from sponsorships to items for the raffle via donations by businesses.
"I am still trying to reach out to local businesses and business owners," she said.
Price said she is anticipating there being coloring sheets and thank-you cards children can fill out for troops overseas, as well as a mini obstacle course. The 5K starts at 9 a.m., with the one-mile event kicking off 10 minutes later.
The cost to register for the 5K is $25 and $5 for the one-mile.
"If you register ahead of time, you are more likely to get a T-shirt," Price said. "I have ordered extras to sell, but it depends on how many runners show up."
Price is touching base with more veterans organizations, businesses and media this year to help the event grow. From last year's 5K, she was able to donate $1,000 to the foundation.
She said she is on track to get a more healthy support base and is hopeful for a strong turnout on Nov. 9.
"My husband has been a veteran for 17 years, and I always told him I wanted to do something with veterans," Price said. "We kind of have a slow momentum, but it has been growing."
Support for the cause has been shown on the event's Facebook page, and veterans organizations have been helping to spread the word. Price said people are welcome to simply show up at the site and walk around.
The event this year is in a different location from last year, but the route of the 5K remains about the same. From the starting point, it wraps around Lee County Middle School West, Lee County Fire Department, Kinchafoonee Primary School and the Butterfly Kisses park back to the starting point.
Price said she has a long-term plan for the event.
"My dream outcome is to keep it going and establish my own veterans organization," she said. "I am hoping slowly it will grow just a little bit."
Through this organization, Price said there may be another way for veterans to get transportation to and from their doctors appointments. The medical needs are both physical and mental and among a population which has been trained to handle a lot.
"They don't want to be a burden if they are a 21-year-old and a veteran or an 82-year-old and a veteran," Price said. "They should not have to dig (to meet their health care needs). To me, it is the least we can do."
It is never too late to donate, she said.
"Any help would be greatly appreciated," Price said.
Find more information, go to the event's Facebook page. Register for the race or donate to the cause by going to runsignup.com/Race/GA/Leesburg/LeeCountyVeteransDay5k.
Price can be contacted for additional information at leecountyveterans5k@gmail.com.