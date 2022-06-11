LEESBURG -- Lee County Chief Building Official Joey Davenport has been selected as president of the Building Officials Association of Georgia for 2022.
Davenport has worked for Lee County more than 20 years. In November of 1998, he began his career with the county working in the Planning & Engineering Department as the construction site inspector. Within just a few years, Davenport was named chief building official by the Lee County Board of Commissioners.
Davenport went on to earn multiple certifications, including ICC Plans Examiner, ICC Residential & Commercial Inspector as well as Level 5 Professional Building Official from the Building Officials Association of Georgia. He has served on the Board of Directors of BOAG for more than a decade in various positions, most recently serving a second term as first vice president.
Davenport's reputation throughout the state is well-known, and he is often referred to as a source of knowledge on building code requirements in Georgia.
The Lee County as Chief Building Official and Interim Director of Planning, Zoning & Engineering collaborates with other departments to provide assistance with building concerns and oversite of county building projects as needed.
Davenport oversees staff within two departments and has a legacy of mentoring employees to become certified building inspectors. He is knowledgeable and is considered a team player by county officials, always meeting the needs of the county and other departments.
