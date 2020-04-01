LEESBURG -- Like many small business owners looking for a way to survive in the age of the coronavirus, John Bell was working on patterns for facemasks to help fill a need at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital when an idea came to him.
Taking a cue from the health care industry, Bell and his employees at Matrix Department Inc., which creates signs, graphics, vehicle wraps, banners, stickers and yard signs, came up with a simple design for a face shield that can be used as an extra layer of protection against the deadly pandemic that has enveloped the world.
"I got this idea, and we had enough of the materials that we'd need to make a prototype," Bell said. "Most of the materials we use are typically used to make displays at convenience stores."
With a prototype in hand, Bell put in an order for enough clear polycarbonite to create the shields, and he and his staff started making them. And their simple but effective product is catching on.
"We're completing an order for 1,500 right now," Bell said of the 11-inch by 10.5-inch shields. "We've sold the shields to businesses, health care facilities, manufacturing plants and quite a few to individuals. It's a product we thought would help the community in dealing with the virus, and it allowed us to keep our employees busy. So far we haven't had to lay anyone off. One part-time employee was feeling ill, so we told him not to come in; other than that we're all still working.
"We have other projects going on, but this is the time of year when we usually have a lot of events going on in the region. Of course. most of them have been canceled, so things have definitely slowed down. If there is not a change soon, I expect the work will continue to dwindle. We're able to work on the projects we have and make the shields, too."
Bell notes that the shields are available for $2.85 each.
"That's the best price we could do; we're just breaking even, making up the cost of the materials," he said.
Persons interested in purchasing shield(s) can do so by calling Matrix at (229) 888-7272 or (229) 809-0457 or by going online to the info@matrixdept.com site.
"There's not a lot of contact with the individuals who have purchased shields," Bell said. "They might say 'God bless you' or wish us well, but they pick up the shields and drive on. That's understandable; people are scared. I think the personal aspect of our business is one of those things that's just not there anymore.
"So far, though, our vendors are OK, and they're able to make supply deliveries. Right now, they're able to meet our demands. We have enough on hand to make about 1,200 more shields, then we'll see how things are going. We just want to do what we can to try and help the community during this time and to hold on to our employees' jobs."
Bell said Matrix also currently is selling "Support Your Health Care Heroes" yard signs the company created.
"We're selling the signs for $10, and $5 of that money is going to the Phoebe Foundation," he said.
The yard signs may be purchased at the Matrix offices at 243 Cedric St. in Lee County or online at the matrixdept.com website.
