LEESBURG – The Lee County Commission received good news Tuesday night in the form of an audit of the county's 2019-2020 fiscal year. The highlight of the report, presented by Meredith Lipson with Mauldin & Jenkins, indicates that the county will end the year with a $1,601,560 surplus.
This surplus is the result of additional Title Ad Valorem Taxes (TAVT) and prior-year property tax revenue collections, Lipson told the board.
Lee County also received a significant amount of insurance proceeds in response to necessary repairs as a result of Hurricane Michael damage to government facilities in October of 2018. These funds were collected in the fiscal year after the expenses were paid. Chairman Billy Mathis thanked staff and commissioners for the achievement.
“We watch every penny, and it pays off every year,” he said.
One project that highlights this philosophy was explained during consideration by the commission to award the bid for paving Flowing Well Road. The Lee County Public Works crew did the roadbed and drainage prep work for the project, saving an estimated $1 million from the total estimate to repave that portion of the road. Mathis thanked the county's co-managers and staff for making these saving possible. The commission plans to use this process on future projects.
The savings on the road project is an example of Co-County Managers Christi Dockery and Mike Sistrunk’s ability to guide their staff in making the plans and vision of commissioners a reality for the residents of Lee County. The commission rewarded the pair for their work by approving renewal of each of their contracts for another year. They have been serving in this capacity while fulfilling other duties since 2016.
The commission appointed Patsy Shirley to serve on the Community Action Council for a five-year term ending in 2025, and Lisa Davis was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the Joint Development Authority of Baker, Dougherty, Lee and Terrell counties that will expire on Dec. 31, 2021. This vacancy occurred with the resignation of Winston Oxford, who submitted a letter of retirement. Mathis and the commission acknowledged his contributions to the county during his period of service.
A consideration to rezone 300 acres from single-family residential status to general business was denied after a compromise amendment proposed by Commissioner Rick Muggridge failed to get a majority vote. The commission voted to give the final approval for the completion of Quail Valley Subdivision Section 3.
Commissioner Luke Singletary pointed out that it will be a year and a half before a new firetruck is delivered and recommended that it be placed somewhere on Highway 32 near Armena Road, between Leesburg and Dawson. He noted that this would not only help with fire protection but would offer households in that area an improvement in ISO rating as well. Currently, these homes are classified as a 10, which is the highest rating and negatively impacts homeowners in the area's insurance rates as well.
Road closures effecting Grey Moss Road, Jones Lane, and Wingate Lane were approved. Alcohol licenses for 2021 were renewed, and a bid was awarded to address the grading, storm pipe and storm structure installation for ponds at Grand Island.
