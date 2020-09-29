LEESBURG – Lee County has been the site of rapid residential and commercial development over the past few decades. Even so, an underlying plan to control this growth in an effort to retain the rural and agrarian culture of the county also has been successful. It has also ensured that greenspace for conservation and recreation has been included to serve the citizens as the county grows.
What is currently referred to as the “100-acre site” is part of this quest. The site bordering the Kinchafoonee Creek in the northwestern quadrant of the county is a prime example of the effort to maintain the the county's rural identity.
“We have cut a dirt road into the site, and the Georgia Department of Natural resources has already signed a lease to build a boat ramp there,” county commissioner Rick Muggridge said.
The proposed ramp will be the second ramp constructed by DNR in Lee county, the first being Sutton’s Landing.
“The crazy thing about Sutton’s Landing is that (county Marshal) Jim Wright came up with the idea, and other than a little labor and probably less than $2,000 ... it’s really phenomenal we did it for almost nothing," Muggridge said. "The flagpole at the site was donated by the Woodmen of the World. The picnic tables and garbage cans were surplus Department of Defense items."
The construction of the landing at the 100-acre site is the first step in creating a multi-use outdoor recreation center designed to not only serve the citizens of Lee County but as a catalyst for tourism in the region. Kayaking is a logical selection as an initial focus for the site, as it increases the opportunity for boaters to benefit from efforts already in place on the Kinchafoonee.
“People from out of town are coming to check out our water trails; we can start to market that,” Muggridge said. "Kayaking has exploded in popularity since the 1990s and has been one sport that can naturally lend itself to social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. These nimble watercrafts can be rented for those wanting to give the sport a try. Those committed to the sport can purchase inexpensive entry-level or exotic custom rigs.
"For a county, whose eastern border is defined by the Flint River, is bisected by the Muckalee Creek, and incorporates a beautiful stretch of the Kinchafoonee, a continued focus on this popular outdoor activity is a no-brainer."
With the completion of the ramp at the site, a plan of phased expansion is being considered. This would include the addition of a permanent restroom facility that would be built with a consideration to the future utilization of the site, including not only multiple stalls but a number of sinks and potentially showers as well.
“Once we do that, we can do an initial electrical system and sewage and water system for a number of camping sites that could double as sites for food trucks to hook up during events,” Muggridge said.
The potential for events at the site range from dog and horse shows to rodeos and concerts. This can also be accomplished in phases with the construction of an uncovered main arena that could be covered later and supported by stables, barns, and holding pens, Muggridge noted.
“How many little towns do you drive through that have a Kiwanis rodeo?" the county commissioner asked. “If Boston, Georgia, can hold one, I think we could.”
These amenities would provide a site offering potential for utilization by an expanded 4-H program. The size and natural resources on the site make it a prime location for educational programs focusing on animal husbandry, gardening, environmental studies, and other life skills. The site could include actual, as well as virtual, classrooms. Currently, 4-H has more than 6 million participants and relies on more than 500,000 volunteers. The programs are available in every county and parish in the United States.
The footprint of the Lee County site would provide a safe location for a variety of shooting sports, including archery, pistols, rifles and shotguns. These facilities could be used not only by 4-Hers but by the general public as well. It would also lend itself to serving as a site for popular shooting activities not currently available in the region.
The foresight to develop this site for such a broad scope of activities fits into the overall concept of planned development with a focus on continuing to showcase the natural resources in the county.
“I just think it’s an opportunity here to really create something pretty quick without a lot of money being spent and still create some interest,” Muggridge said.
