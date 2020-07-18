LEESBURG – It seems ironic, but Lee County Board of Tax Assessors Chief Appraiser Dennis Lee says he hopes people will ignore their estimated tax bill following the upcoming revaluation of property in Lee County.
With more than 47 years in the appraisal business, Lee knows a thing or two about revaluations. One thing he knows for sure is that following a such an act people will tend to have a “sticker-shock” reaction to the new estimated tax bill for their property. Regardless of the efforts made to inform taxpayers that this figure is not accurate and will be adjusted before taxes are due, a majority are going to call his office to voice their objections.
In reality, the revaluation process is beneficial to taxpayers for a variety of reasons.
“Nobody should be afraid of a reval that promotes more equity and ensures you are paying your proportionate share to educate our kids, keep our roads, and (for) police (protection),” Lee said.
The state performs an annual ratio study on property values in Georgia counties. Lee explains how the study works.
“The ratio study takes a hundred thousand-dollar house and multiplies that by 40% for the assessed value of $40,000," he said. "If the house sold for $120,000, they take the $40,000 assessed value and divide that by the $120,000 sales price getting a 33% ratio.”
A county’s ratio should fall between 36 to 44 percent for its tax digest to be considered acceptable. Lee County is currently at 37%.
“We have to meet those guidelines," he said. "The reality is we are not supposed to appraise property at less than 90% of what it’s worth. This is difficult because some properties sell above and some below, but the average should be in that range."
Lee added that although the state does not have any requirements on how frequently a county must conduct a revaluation, a county should do so when it gets into the lower level of the ratio.
“The best information I have is the last official revaluation was in 1997," Lee said. "In 2006, they did a drive-by review looking at the front of the property with no other inspection. That was the last update of our pricing tables. Now, with that reval, we have houses that are brand new at 1,900-square-feet, and we put in our current appraisal system based on our 2006 tables I’m pricing that house at $85 to $90 a square foot. But if you look at sales, they’re selling for $130 to $145 a square foot. Remember, I’m supposed to be within 90%.”
The Lee County appraiser said correcting past value issues was vital.
“Everybody wants to put their mark on the wall," Lee said. "When I started here in 2017, I started finding issues and now I’m committed to getting them corrected. When I started, 1,500 parcels were not mapped. We hired a GIS person, and we have it down to less than 10 properties that aren’t mapped. We had 850 properties that on my record cards had no street addresses. Now that’s less than 10.
“When the revaluation team goes into the field, they will visit every piece of property and take front and back photos. The vehicles they use will have signage; they will have ID badges. They will be registered at the police department and sheriff’s office. The assessors have a right to go onto property for the purpose of revaluation. Once we do the reval, the values should be up to date and equal. Thereafter, I should be able to take a three-year rotation reviewing agricultural property one year, commercial the next year and residential the year after that, keeping up with sale on each class of property and making sure the schedules are reflective of real values.”
The new values are where the "sticker shock" comes in.
“When we do an assessment notice, we are mandated to give an estimated tax bill," Lee said. "If I were to go up 20% on your value, your estimated tax bill will be calculated on the new value using last year’s millage rate. So it will be an increase of 20% on your estimated tax bill. However, the school board and county commissions are mandated to roll back the millage rate following the reval, so that your taxes are about what they were last year. All things considered, your bill should be close to what it was before the reval."
If a property owner wants to dispute his or her revaluation, Lee said, there are opportunities to appeal on several levels.
"The appeals process is that you come in and speak to us, and that’s an informal appeal and we want to go over things to make sure we have your house characteristics correct," Lee said. "We can show you what sales we used to come up with the value. We can make a correction if necessary. If you aren’t satisfied, you can take your appeal to the Board of Equalization, which is free. Or if the value of your property is $500,000 or more, you can ask to go to the hearing officer. That is something new. Then there’s arbitration and court."
The revaluation contract is a little over $480,000. The Lee School Board released a loss share act to Lee that indicates the board is losing $241,519 annually because the ratio study is off.
“So doing the revaluation is a service offsetting a change in the mileage rate," Lee said. "You have an up-front cost in the process, with years of return to offset that cost."
Although the revaluation should provide savings for county taxpayers in numerous ways, as well as increasing the equity in their property, Lee knows that when that first estimated tax bill goes out, his phone will start ringing.
