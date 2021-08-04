LEESBURG – The Lee County Board of Commissioners held a special called meeting focusing on several county ordinances, including one to incentivize county employees to receive the COVID vaccine.
The first order of business was a proposed resolution related to the County’s solar ordinances. The resolution carried, discontinuing the current moratorium until Oct. 29, 2021. This action in part came as a result of the Valdosta State College study relating to solar industry in Lee County.
"As we know, there is a spike in the COVID numbers, and Mrs. (County Manager Christi) Dockery has many concerns as we all do," Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said in introducing discussion of the county's response to the pandemic. "There is some discussion of helping employees out if they are inclined to get the vaccination.”
Commissioner Rick Muggeridge said he supported anything that would encourage staff to get the vaccine.
“I’m fine with it, and it’s my understanding that Bibb County did the same today,” Mathis said.
Dockery said, “Dana Hager, (Lee County's nurse manager) is willing to set up a mobile location for our employees, and she has all three vaccines available."
Muggeridge made a motion that would provide $250 to any employee providing proof of complete immunization coverage for COVID within the next 30 days. The stipend would be financed with funds from the American Recovery Plan.
Before the meeting ended, Muggeridge reiterated that when Lee County residents get their revaluation notice, they need to pay attention to the valuation figure for their home but not the estimated tax as it is incorrect. Commissioner Luke Singletary said that there is a letter with each valuation notice explaining this.
"Hopefully, when all is said and done, we will not have a tax increase in Lee County," Mathis said.
